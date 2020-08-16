MONTREAL -- Residents and business owners near a Point St-Charles are expressing confusion and anger over redevelopment plans that will soon reduce car traffic to a single lane.

Island St., which links the heart of the Point to the Lachine Canal will soon have more space for pedestrians and bicycles but locals told CTV News they feel the change was made without sufficient consultation.

“I feel it was kind of pushed on us,” said Jeffrey Pokora.

The change is part of an effort to rmodernize the street. Bicycles and cars will share a single north-bound lane, while a second lane will be reserved for south-bound cyclists. Parking will be prohibited on the west side of the street to make room for pedestrians, plants, trees and benches.

Resident Francois Ricard said he has his doubts.

“Look at the way they did it, the thing in the middle of the street and if cars park there, there will be accidents,” he said.

Pokora said he worries about residents who won't be able to park their cars because of the reduced number of spots.

A South West borough official defended the changes, saying the revitalization plan was announced a year-and-a-half ago with ample consultation.