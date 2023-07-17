Chance of showers early in the week will help Quebec forest fire fighters

The weather conditions that Environment Canada was forecasting on Monday for the start of the week in the Nord-du-Québec region were only likely to give a small helping hand to teams battling major forest fires, particularly in areas on the outskirts of James Bay.

On Monday morning, the federal agency forecast a 60 per cent chance of showers during the day. Showers were expected in the evening and overnight, with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

For the day and evening of Tuesday, as well as overnight on Wednesday, the chance of showers was down to 40 per cent.

No continuous rain was expected.

At the end of the week, the Quebec's forest fire fighting organization (SOPFEU) said that no community or municipality was directly threatened by the flames.

Operations were mainly taking place in Radisson, where the airport was threatened by fire, as well as in the communities of Wemindji, Waskaganish and Eastmain, because of the proximity of the flames to access roads.

The fire was also approaching the Billy Diamond Road, a major access road to the north.

Environment Canada also maintained a poor air quality advisory for the James Bay region and some Cree communities on Monday, due to high concentrations of fine particles from the forest fires.

These conditions could persist over the next few days, it added.

Further north, the Inuit communities of Umiujaq, Kuujjuarapik and Inukjuak, on the coast of Hudson Bay, were also affected by poor air quality on Monday, as was Kuujuaq, near Ungava Bay.

On Monday morning, Premier François Legault will visit some of the areas affected by the forest fires.

He is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:35 a.m. in Normétal, Abitibi.

Early Monday morning, SOPFEU reported that 101 fires were burning in Quebec forests, including 78 in northern areas.