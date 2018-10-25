

On Thursday morning the federal government and the consortium building the Champlain Bridge will confirm the new structure will not open as planned at the end of December.

The apparent cause is that it will be too cold in December to give the bridge its final yet all-important touch: paving the road with asphalt.

Earlier this year officials reassured the public that construction on the new bridge was going well and that it was going to open on Dec. 21 instead of Dec. 1.

But several weeks after that announcement, crane operators staged a series of walkouts at sites across Quebec, including on the Champlain.

Now it looks like the bridge will only open next spring, possibly at the end of June 2019.

As part of the deal signed in April, the cost of the $4.5 billion project increased by $235 million, and Marc Miller, the parliamentary secretary for infrastructure, said that if the bridge couldn't open until the end of the summer of 2019 it would likely cost more than $300 million.

The federal government has spent nearly half a billion dollars maintaining the old Champlain Bridge since it was first announced a replacement would be built.

Bridge officials have said repeatedly that if the new bridge was delayed, the old bridge would continue to be kept in working order until it could finally be retired.

