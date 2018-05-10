

The Canadian Press





The National Gallery of Canada and Christie’s confirmed on Thursday that Marc Chagall’s ‘The Eiffel Tower’ will not be sold.

In a joint statement, the museum and the auction house said the decision had been reached by mutual agreement and, in light of a financial agreement, no costs will have to be paid to the Ottawa museum.

The two parties said they are working together to prepare for the return of the painting to the museum.

Last month, the gallery announced it would auction the piece in mid-May in New York City to raise funds to acquire Jacques-Louis David’s ‘Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgement,’ which the museum said was in danger of leaving the country.

However, the Quebec government announced it had taken steps to ensure David’s neoclassical masterpiece would remain in the province.

With ‘Saint Jerome’ no longer in danger of leaving Quebec, the National Gallery’s board of directors concluded it was no longer necessary to sell Chagall’s painting.