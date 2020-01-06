MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes' ownership saga is over.

The CFL announced today it will make a major announcement in Montreal later this morning. A league source said new ownership for the Alouettes will be unveiled at that time.

The source was granted anonymity because the league has not confirmed the development.

The CFL has owned the franchise since May when American businessman Bob Wetenhall sold the Alouettes to the league.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated.