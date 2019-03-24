

The Canadian Press





The CFL could prove to be a pivotal figure in the potential sale of the Montreal Alouettes.

The prevailing sentiment Sunday at the CFL combine was the existence of a scenario where the league could assume operating the Alouettes while it looks to find a new owner for the troubled franchise.

The idea isn't a new one. Former Alouettes running back Eric Lapointe, who has stated publicly he could quickly put together a local ownership group for the CFL team, suggested last week to The Canadian Press that "it seems like" owner Robert Wetenhall would be selling the franchise to the league.

There were reports last week the Alouettes were close to being sold. But club president Patrick Boivin denied the franchise was up for sale.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie reiterated Sunday the league continues to work with the Alouettes for the best possible scenario for the franchise.

"What I can say is this," Ambrosie said. "We've had a several months-long conversation with the Wetenhall family that's focused on one thing: How do we get the Alouettes back to where everyone wants them to be?