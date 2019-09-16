

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Just because you're a vegan doesn't mean you're weak.

Just ask former Montreal Alouette and 2016 all-star Marc-Olivier Brouillette, who is the spokesperson for the upcoming Montreal Vegan Festival.

"There seems to be a myth about a lack of protein in a plant-based vegan diet, which is really not the case," said the former linebacker.

Brouillette, who went vegan while playing professional football, points out that a serving of chickpeas has more protein than a chicken breast.

"The old days of the bodybuilder diet where you need to be eating rice and broccoli and chicken breast or lean ground beef in order to build big, strong muscles, that's a myth," he said. "That's completely false."

Once he started to investigate the issue, Brouillette found the vegan diet gave him an extra edge while competing as a football player.

The diet, he said, helps reduce inflammation so the body can recover quicker, and gave him an extra edge in his playing days.

The Montreal Vegan Festival is coming up this weekend at the Palais des Congres, and Brouillette will speak about his vegan journey Sunday.