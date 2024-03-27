CF Montreal sign Quebecers Alessandro Biello and Matteo Schiavoni

CF Montreal signed Quebec midfielders Alessandro Biello and Matteo Schiavoni to their first professional contracts on Wednesday.

Biello, a 17-year-old Montrealer, agreed to a two-season contract, with three additional option years, as a player trained at the club.

Schiavoni was acquired on a permanent transfer from FC Bologna. He signed a one-season deal, which comes with three option years for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The 18-year-old midfielder will be loaned out to Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League for the 2024 season.