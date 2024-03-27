MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CF Montreal sign Quebecers Alessandro Biello and Matteo Schiavoni

    CF Montreal logo
    Share

    CF Montreal signed Quebec midfielders Alessandro Biello and Matteo Schiavoni to their first professional contracts on Wednesday.

    Biello, a 17-year-old Montrealer, agreed to a two-season contract, with three additional option years, as a player trained at the club.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @alessandrobielloo

    Schiavoni was acquired on a permanent transfer from FC Bologna. He signed a one-season deal, which comes with three option years for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

    The 18-year-old midfielder will be loaned out to Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League for the 2024 season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 27, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News