CF Montreal ready for playoffs after record-setting MLS regular season

After the best season in the team's history, CF Montreal will lace up and hit the field at Saputo Stadium for the team's first playoff game since 2020.

Coach-of-the-year candidate Wilfried Nancy's squad will look to push past the first round of the playoffs tonight in a winner-take-all game against Orlando City SC at 8 p.m.

Montreal is coming off its best-ever regular season with 65 points, 20 wins, 63 goals and 11 wins on the road.

The team was the third-best team in all of MLS, behind the Eastern Conference-winning Philadelphia Union (67 points) and Western Conference-winning LAFC (67 points).

CF Montreal is led by top scorer is Romell Quioto, who netted 24 goals, and top assist men Kei Kamara, Lassi Lappalainen and Joaquin Torres, who all have seven.

The team ended the season on a six-game unbeaten run and won eight of its last 10 games.