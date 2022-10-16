CF Montreal ousts Orlando 2-0 in MLS Cup playoff thriller

CF Montreal has advanced to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs following a 2-0 win over Orlando City on Sunday night.

The squad will now face the winner of Monday's match between New York City FC and Inter Miami in the Conference semifinal next Sunday at Stade Saputo.

Ismael Kone and Djordje Miahilovic were the goal scorers for Montreal in the big win. Kone scored in the 68th minute, while Miahilovic added insurance with a penalty well into stoppage time.

CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone reacts after scoring against Orlando City SC during second half MLS playoff soccer action in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Orlando City started the game with an unsurprising low block, conceding long stints of possession and making sure not to lose their shape. This has been a tactic used by many teams who play Montreal on the road, with many earning results by waiting for a break.

Montreal found success on the flank, making progress into the Orlando final third, but could not generate a goal.

At the 20-minute mark, there was the first penalty of the game, when Kone was brought down in the box. The referee waved it off instantly, much to the dismay of the sold-out Stade Saputo crowd.

