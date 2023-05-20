CF Montreal loses 2-1 and suffers second straight setback
Andrés Reyes and Cory Burke scored first-half goals to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday night.
Reyes gave the Red Bulls (3-4-7) the lead in the 23rd minute with his second goal of the season, scoring unassisted.
Defender Joel Waterman answered six minutes later for Montreal (5-8-0) when he took a pass from George Campbell and scored for the first time this season to knot the score at 1-1.
The Red Bulls regained the lead in the 38th minute on a goal by Burke. Cristian Cásseres Jr. notched an assist on Burke's second netter of the campaign.
The two clubs have alternated wins in the last eight match-ups. Montreal beat the Red Bulls 2-0 earlier this season. Montreal has beaten New York twice in the same season just once — in 2019.
Carlos Coronel turned away one shot in goal for the Red Bulls. Jonathan Sirois saved four shots for Montreal.
Montreal managed just five shots against the Red Bulls, who have allowed a league-low 39 on the season. Montreal entered play averaging 9,8 shots per match — lowest in the league.
The Red Bulls (3-4-7) improved to 3-0-1 in all competitions under new coach Troy Lesesne. Waterman's goal was the first allowed by the Red Bulls since Lesesne replaced Gerhard Struber.
Montreal has lost seven of its last eight on the road, the first six by shutouts.
The Red Bulls travel to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Montreal returns home to host Inter Miami on Saturday.
CF Montreal loses 2-1 and suffers second straight setback
