MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CF Montreal fires coach Hernan Losada

    CF Montreal head coach Hernan Losada speaks to the media at an end-of-season availability for the MLS team, Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) CF Montreal head coach Hernan Losada speaks to the media at an end-of-season availability for the MLS team, Tuesday, October 24, 2023 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

    Hernan Losada is out as head coach of CF Montreal.

    The club announced his firing Thursday morning in a news release.

    The move comes after the Major League Soccer team came two points short of the playoff cut.

    Montreal will begin its search for a new head coach for a second straight off-season after coach-of-the-year finalist Wilfried Nancy left the club last December to join the Columbus Crew.

    Losada, a 41-year-old from Argentina, took over later that month on a two-year contract with an option for a third.

    Montreal finished 10th in the Eastern Conference this past season with 41 points and a 12-17-5 record.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 9, 2023.

