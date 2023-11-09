CF Montreal fires coach Hernan Losada

Hernan Losada is out as head coach of CF Montreal.

The club announced his firing Thursday morning in a news release.

The move comes after the Major League Soccer team came two points short of the playoff cut.

Montreal will begin its search for a new head coach for a second straight off-season after coach-of-the-year finalist Wilfried Nancy left the club last December to join the Columbus Crew.

Losada, a 41-year-old from Argentina, took over later that month on a two-year contract with an option for a third.

Montreal finished 10th in the Eastern Conference this past season with 41 points and a 12-17-5 record.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 9, 2023.