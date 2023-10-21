Montreal

    • CF Montreal eliminated from MLS playoffs after loss to Columbus

    CF Montreal forward Kwadwo Opoku, left, passes in front of Columbus Crew midfielder Alexandru Matan during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) CF Montreal forward Kwadwo Opoku, left, passes in front of Columbus Crew midfielder Alexandru Matan during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

    CF Montreal lost 2-1 to the Columbus Crew on Saturday night and have been eliminated from the MLS playoffs.

    - More details to come. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 21, 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News