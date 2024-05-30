CF Montreal assistant sporting director Vassili Cremanzidis leaves organization
CF Montreal assistant sporting director Vassili Cremanzidis is stepping down.
Cremanzidis's departure from the Major League Soccer club comes three weeks after Montreal and sporting director Olivier Renard parted ways.
Montreal announced that Cremanzidis informed the team of his decision Thursday morning.
Cremanzidis was in his second stint with Montreal, having returned in November 2018. He was previously a performance analyst with the team between 2013 and 2015.
Montreal is 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-4-7 record this season under first-year head coach Laurent Courtois.
Courtois's squad earned a 4-2 victory over D.C. United on Wednesday night at Saputo Stadium and will next visit the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 30, 2024.
