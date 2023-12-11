CF Montreal acquires Canadian defender Edwards from LA Galaxy

CF Montreal has acquired Canadian defender Raheem Edwards from the Los Angeles Galaxy in return for US$400,000 in general allocation money next year.

The 28-year-old Edwards had two goals and four assists in 28 Major League Soccer games with the Galaxy last season.

The Toronto native returns to Montreal, where he played 14 games during the 2018 season, scoring two goals.

Edwards started his career with Toronto FC in 2016 and was part of the 2017 team that won the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian championship.

He has also played with Chicago, Minnesota and Los Angeles FC.

Internationally, Edwards has won five caps with Canada's senior men's team.