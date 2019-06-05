Featured Video
Certain products containing raspberries recalled in Quebec due to Norovirus risk
(Photo by Luke Jones/Flickr)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 9:34PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 5, 2019 9:43PM EDT
Government food inspectors have issued a food recall and warning against eating certain products containing raspberries because they may have been contaminated with Norovirus.
Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the warnings on items sold in a chilled, frozen or at room temperature, with or without a label and contained raspberries.
Anyone who purchased the items listed below up to June 4, inclusively, is advised by MAPAQ not to eat them, and may return them to the establishment where they were purchased for a refund.
-
SORBET FRAMBOISE ET FRUIT DE LA PASSION, 473mL
Le Quai des glaces
2138 Saint-Joseph Blvd.
Lachine
-
GÂTEAU CHOCO-FRAMBOISES, 680g, 915g
Éclats de saveurs inc.
1436 Curé-Labelle Blvd.
Blainville
-
MOUSSE AU CHOCOLAT AVEC FRAMBOISES, 100g
Chocolaterie Mathilde Fays Inc.
47 Notre-Dame St.
Oka
-
GÂTEAU FRUITS DES CHAMPS
Boulangerie-pâtisserie Lasalle RDP Inc.
8591 Maurice-Duplessis Blvd.
Montreal
-
FRAMBOISIER, GÂTEAU CHOCO-FRAMBOISE
Pâtisserie Dolci Piu
849 Décarie Blvd.
Montreal (Saint-Laurent)
-
CUPCAKE CITRON-FRAMBOISE
Cake Design
194 Denison St. E
Granby
-
GÂTEAU MARIE-ANTOINETTE
Les Gourmandises de Marie-Antoinette
4317 Ontario St. E
Montreal
The CFIA is also warning against France Délices brand Choco-Raspberry Crunchy, 95g sold up to June 3 at the following locations:
- Métro plus: 875 Montée Masson, Mascouche
- Métro plus Élite: St-Antoine 633 des Laurentides Blvd., St-Antoine des Laurentides
- IGA Coteau du lac: 100 Théophile Brassard, Coteau du Lac
- IGA Chaumont Bilodeau: 1005 Du Grand Héron Blvd., St-Jerome
- IGA Extra Sept-Iles: 1010 Laure Uashat Blvd., Sept-Îles
- IGA St-Romuald: 1060 Guillaume-Couture Blvd., Lévis
Even if the products do not show signs of alteration or smell suspicious, they are likely to be contaminated with Norovirus, MAPAQ warns.
Norovirus is a highly contagious pathogen that causes long and severe gastroenteritis.
People exposed to Norovirus usually show symptoms within 24 to 48 hours after consumption. Common symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Muscle pain, fatigue, fever, chills and headaches can also occur.
While there isn’t a vaccine or antiviral to prevent the spread of Norovirus, most healthy people recover on their own within one to two days.
Raspberries contaminated with Norovirus sickened more than 700 Quebecers, some fatally, two summers ago and prompted a wave of recalls.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal OB-GYN suspended for two years for making sexual comments to pregnant patient
- Certain products containing raspberries recalled in Quebec due to Norovirus risk
- Montreal's new neighbourhood: Deal reached on Molson Brewery site
- New rules for Airbnb and other short-term rentals in Quebec this fall
- Despite Plante's promises, intersection more dangerous than ever, say residents