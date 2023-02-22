Centraide giving $1.7 M to 36 Montreal food security organizations

Centraide announced Wednesday that it's injecting an additional $1.7 million into 36 Montrea-area community agencies involved in food security to combat the effects of inflation.

Centraide says groups are observing an increase in requests for food assistance from workers, single seniors and people with reduced mobility, as well as from asylum seekers and refugees.

In addition, the shortage of manpower, recruiting issues, and lack of funding are increasing the agencies' challenges in providing service.

According to Centreaide, the one-time emergency funding will allow for purchasing food and other necessities, purchasing or renting refrigerated equipment and materials, transporting and distributing food, and hiring temporary staff to fill the volunteer gap.

Centraide reports that approximately 671,000 people receive food assistance in Quebec each month, 10 per cent more than in 2021 and 34 per cent more than before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

The organization also says that on the island of Montreal, 23 per cent of the population lives with food insecurity, more than anywhere else in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2023.