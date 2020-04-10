MONTREAL -- Centraide of Greater Montreal announced on Friday it had paid out $3.2 million to organizations through its COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

According to the NGO, 239 organizations have been helped to date.

The fund was launched on March 25 with the goal of giving additional means and tools to front-line community organizations to intervene on the ground as quickly as possible with vulnerable people affected by the pandemic.

In all, $7 million has been raised.

Centraide said the fund dispersement process has been set up so funding requests are processed as quickly as possible. They said 430 requests have been received thus far.

They added that because of the fund, organizations are proposing new ways of responding to increasing requests for help, such as replacing collective cooking activities with chores in exchange for frozen meals delivered to their homes.

The City of Montreal contributed $1.3 million to the fund, according to Mayor Valerie Plante.

Centraide of Greater Montreal operates in Laval, Montreal and the Shore. Anyone in need can reach them at 211 or visit 211.qc.ca.