MONTREAL -- Canadian singers Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, and Michael Buble are among the artists slated to appear in tonight's "One World: Together At Home" global TV and streaming special.

Lady Gaga helped curate the two-hour worldwide broadcast event, which will be simulcast (at 8 p.m. ET) across multiple platforms, including those of the CBC, Bell Media and beIN Sports in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video will also stream the special in Canada.



Canadians include singer Jessie Reyez, host of late-night show Lilly Singh and former Habs defenceman P.K. Subban.

The international advocacy organization Global Citizen and the World Health Organization are launching the event to celebrate and support health-care workers and others on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late-night TV personalities Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert will co-host along with characters from "Sesame Street."

The commercial-free broadcast will feature stories from frontline health-care workers and families, and performances by artists and comedians.

⭕️We’re LIVE! Tune in to One World: #TogetherAtHome for performances from some of the world’s biggest artists, stories from frontline workers, and insights from health experts. It's all in support of the @WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Watch now: https://t.co/Yu68OWPvHG — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 18, 2020

In Quebec, the program can be seen on the VRAK channel.

Other celebrities who will participate in this special include The Rolling Stones, Chris Martin, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez , Lupita Nyong'o and David Beckham.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2020.