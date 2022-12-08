Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms.
As a result, The Quebec-born vocalist will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Dion, 54, made the announcement in an emotional video posted to Instagram Thursday morning.
"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through," she said, holding back tears.
Dion said Moersch-Woltman syndrome, also called stiff-person syndrome, has affected "every aspect of her daily life," including causing difficulty walking.
The disease also affects her singing.
"[It doesn't allow] me to use my vocal chords and sing the way I'm used to," she explained.
According to her website, Dion's Spring 2023 shows have been postponed to 2024 and her summer 2023 shows have been cancelled.
The pop icon cancelled some North American shows earlier this year, citing health issues.
But Dion plans to return to the stage when her health permits. She reportedly sees an occupational therapist daily, and has the support of a team of doctors, as well as her children.
"I miss you all so much," said the woman behind such hits as All by Myself and It's All Coming Back to Me Now.
"I can't wait to be onstage talking to you in person."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American and Russian officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for U.S. President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price -- and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
RCMP contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government, feds to review process
Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.
Harry-Meghan doc offers sweeping indictment of tabloid press
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, offered a sweeping indictment of Britain's media and the racism they believe has fuelled coverage of their relationship in a Netflix documentary series that promises to tell the "full story" of the couple's estrangement from the Royal Family.
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
Court rejects bid to release frozen funds to 'Freedom Convoy' organizers
Two organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' won’t receive frozen donation funds to pay for their legal defence of a $300-million potential class-action lawsuit.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
The daughter of two Toronto billionaires who were slain in their home five years ago in a murder that remains unsolved is speaking out ahead of the anniversary of the crime.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario reaches new high, data shows
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room appear to be steadily increasing, with a new record reached in October.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario health minister to make an announcement Thursday
Ontario’s Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement on Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
A lineup for ambulances and closed ICU beds paint a grim picture in Moncton
The health-care system across New Brunswick is continuing to struggle with a shortage of ICU beds and an abundance of parked ambulances waiting to unload patients outside local emergency departments.
-
N.L. paying telehealth company more than twice what it pays doctors for consultations
The association representing doctors in Newfoundland and Labrador is looking for answers after it discovered the province agreed to pay a private telemedicine company more than double what it pays family doctors for consultations.
-
Nova Scotia releases sweeping plan aimed at cutting emissions, reaching climate goals
Nova Scotia released a wide-ranging plan Wednesday aimed at helping it meet climate goals enshrined in legislation last year.
London
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American and Russian officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for U.S. President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price -- and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
-
Record setting month for influenza in Huron-Perth
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) is highlighting a record-setting month for influenza. According to the organization, November was a historic month with 31pateitns admitted across the network, 14 of which were six years old or younger.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's largest gold mine, an open pit in northern Ont., looks to expand underground
In one of the company’s first public addresses since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold in February, Andre Leite, Agnico Eagle’s Ontario vice-president, said he sees growth potential in northeastern Ontario.
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
Calgary
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
‘It smelled pretty sour’: Albertans lose over $3.5 million due to grandparent scam
Alberta police are once again warning people about a scam that has caused people in the province to collectively lose $3.5 million dollars this year.
-
'Shop with a Cop' event creates community connection between teens, Calgary police
Some Calgary teens had a special shopping partner at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday morning; a uniformed Calgary Police Service officer.
Kitchener
-
House fire reported in Cambridge
Crews are currently at the scene of a house fire on Patton Drive in Hespeler.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario reaches new high, data shows
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room appear to be steadily increasing, with a new record reached in October.
-
Narcotics allegedly stolen during Kitchener pharmacy robbery
Police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy. They say three men carrying "metal sticks" demanded narcotics and cash before fleeing the scene.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health minister acknowledges children's flu deaths after leak, doesn't explain secrecy
B.C.’s health minister did not disclose an exceptionally high number of influenza deaths among children until pressed by reporters Wednesday, a day after CTV News reported six such tragedies have been recorded in recent weeks.
-
No documented suicide assessment for Cree teen who died in B.C. group home, review finds
A review done after the death of a Cree teen at his Abbotsford, B.C. group home found a failure to document suicide assessments and major delays in writing a treatment plan, a coroner's inquest heard Wednesday.
-
5 arrested, 2 at large in major B.C. drug-trafficking investigation, police say
Investigators from B.C.'s anti-gang police unit say seven men have been charged in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, and two of them remain at large.
Edmonton
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
-
Families minister to introduce new bill on Canada's early learning and child-care system
The federal government appears to be on the verge of presenting new legislation aimed at strengthening Canada's early learning and child-care system. On Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould will be making what her office is calling a 'national announcement' on this topic.
Windsor
-
Robbie's Gourmet Sausage Co. is closing. Here’s why
A popular sausage-making business in Windsor is closing its doors at the end of December.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American and Russian officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for U.S. President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price -- and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
Regina
-
Air Canada called upon to retain Saskatchewan to Calgary flights
Saskatchewan businesses and political leaders are expressing their disappointment over the cancellation of Air Canada flights from Regina and Saskatoon to Calgary.
-
Federal funding for new rental units awarded to Regina
Regina is one of 41 municipalities selected by Ottawa to receive funding to support the development of new affordable rental units.
-
Regina city council passes motion of confidence in city manager Niki Anderson
A motion regarding legal action against Regina's city manager was on the agenda for the final city council meeting before budget deliberations next week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American and Russian officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for U.S. President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price -- and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Kingston and Ottawa are politest Uber Eats customers; Gatineau has good tippers
Residents in Kingston and Ottawa certainly aren’t very 'hangry' and are ranked as the most polite Uber Eats customers in Canada.
-
Cloudy skies on Thursday, cold temperatures on the way
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 1 C.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
-
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
-
Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of 16-year-old Saskatoon boy
Lance Littlecrow, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of Danil Tsannie today.