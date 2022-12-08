Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour

BREAKING | Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap

Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American and Russian officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for U.S. President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price -- and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

Viktor Bout, left, in Bangkok on Aug. 20, 2010, and Brittney Griner, right, in Russia, on July 27, 2022. (Apichart Weerawong, left, and Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)

Harry-Meghan doc offers sweeping indictment of tabloid press

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, offered a sweeping indictment of Britain's media and the racism they believe has fuelled coverage of their relationship in a Netflix documentary series that promises to tell the "full story" of the couple's estrangement from the Royal Family.

  • Record setting month for influenza in Huron-Perth

    The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) is highlighting a record-setting month for influenza. According to the organization, November was a historic month with 31pateitns admitted across the network, 14 of which were six years old or younger.

