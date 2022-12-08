Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour

Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms.

As a result, The Quebec-born vocalist will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.

Dion, 54, made the announcement in an emotional video posted to Instagram Thursday morning.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through," she said, holding back tears.

Dion said Moersch-Woltman syndrome, also called stiff-person syndrome, has affected "every aspect of her daily life," including causing difficulty walking.

The disease also affects her singing.

"[It doesn't allow] me to use my vocal chords and sing the way I'm used to," she explained.

According to her website, Dion's Spring 2023 shows have been postponed to 2024 and her summer 2023 shows have been cancelled.

The pop icon cancelled some North American shows earlier this year, citing health issues.

But Dion plans to return to the stage when her health permits. She reportedly sees an occupational therapist daily, and has the support of a team of doctors, as well as her children.

"I miss you all so much," said the woman behind such hits as All by Myself and It's All Coming Back to Me Now.

"I can't wait to be onstage talking to you in person."