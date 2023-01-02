Celine Dion snubbed in Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Singers List'

Legendary Quebec chanteuse Celine Dion has been snubbed by Rolling Stone magazine.

For many fans, Dion was a glaring omission from the magazine’s ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time, published Sunday.

The list included the likes of Lana Del Ray, Johnny Cash, Kurt Cobain and Beyonce. Aretha Franklin ranked #1.

Over her 30-year career, Dion has won five Grammy Awards, and the Canadian superstar has long been praised for her powerful vocals. Her signature song, 'My Heart Will Go On,' is one of the best-selling physical singles of all time, and was the main theme of the smash-hit film 'Titanic.'

Fans were quick to take to social media to criticize Rolling Stone's brushoff, and the slight was reported by several media outlets, including CNN.



"You can say whatever you want, you can say we can have our “opinions” BUT the fact of the matter is @celinedion HAS THE TECHNIQUE, THE POWER, THE VOICE, THE HITS, & THE TRAILBLAZING CAREER," said one Twitter user.



"AFTER EVERYTHING CELINE DION HAS GIVEN US + BEEN THROUGH!!! leaving her off this list is a crime against humanity!!!" said another.

Others said Quebec would be quick to defend the singer's reputation.

"Rolling Stone did not include Celine Dion on its list of greatest singers of all time. Quebec has declared war. Rolling Stone better be prepared to face an army of angry French Canadians who will take them down with nothing but condescending attitudes and plates of poutine," said a woman on Twitter.

Rolling Stone pre-emptively responded to criticism of the list, tweeting "Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent"

Dion, 54, recently announced she is suffering from a Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. It's also known as "stiff-person syndrome."

As a result, she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.