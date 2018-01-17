Celine Dion fans frustrated after string of cancellations
Celine Dion performs in concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Sunday, July 31, 2016. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 8:28PM EST
Celine Dion had to cancel five scheduled Las Vegas gigs for health reasons this month, frustrating for some of her fans.
A message posted on the singer's Facebook page said concerts scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had to be cancelled because she has been suffering from vocal cord irritation since last week due to a cold.
The message states that the doctor ordered her to rest for the next 48 hours to ensure complete healing. Dion is expected back on stage Friday.
Last week, the Quebec singer had issued a similar message, saying she was "sincerely sorry" to have cancelled a show on Saturday.
Dion's fans were overwhelmingly sympathetic to the situation and wished her a quick recovery, but some expressed frustration at the last-minute cancellations.
Others have asked the singer's promoters to give her an extended break, noting that many fans have organized expensive trips to Las Vegas specifically to see a show.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec to make largest-ever increase to minimum wage
- Temperature swings mean Montreal gets an early start to pothole season
- NDG massage therapist convicted of sexual assault facing five more charges
- Trudeau speaks in G7 host town to kick off two-day trip to Quebec
- Celine Dion fans frustrated after string of cancellations