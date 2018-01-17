

The Canadian Press





Celine Dion had to cancel five scheduled Las Vegas gigs for health reasons this month, frustrating for some of her fans.

A message posted on the singer's Facebook page said concerts scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had to be cancelled because she has been suffering from vocal cord irritation since last week due to a cold.

The message states that the doctor ordered her to rest for the next 48 hours to ensure complete healing. Dion is expected back on stage Friday.

Last week, the Quebec singer had issued a similar message, saying she was "sincerely sorry" to have cancelled a show on Saturday.

Dion's fans were overwhelmingly sympathetic to the situation and wished her a quick recovery, but some expressed frustration at the last-minute cancellations.

Others have asked the singer's promoters to give her an extended break, noting that many fans have organized expensive trips to Las Vegas specifically to see a show.