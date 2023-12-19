MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview

    Celine Dion's sister says the Grammy Award-winning singer doesn't have control of her muscles in a new French-language interview.

    Claudette Dion told "7Jours" that Celine is working hard to overcome her illness, a rare neurological disorder called "stiff person syndrome," which affects an estimated one in a million people.

    Claudette says the illness is not yet well understood by current medical science, noting that vocal cords are muscles too.

    The 75-year-old says the Fondation Maman Dion, where she is CEO and spokesperson, receives numerous messages asking about Celine's health and wellbeing.

    Claudette Dion says she hopes her sister can return to the stage one day but isn't certain when that could happen.

    The Quebec-born songstress announced her diagnosis in December 2022 after experiencing sudden severe muscle spasms that forced the cancellation of many tour dates.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a temporarily delayed resolution calling for a halt to hostilities in Gaza, thousands lose power after a storm hits the East Coast and Canadians share their thoughts on the future of the middle class. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News