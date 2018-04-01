

CTV Montreal





"Queen of Quebec," Celine Dion, said she is "deeply touched" by all the messages and birthday videos she has received in recent days.

The singer, who turned 50 on Friday, used social networks to thank admirers for their "love and support."

Celine says she had an intimate celebration for her half-century, surrounded by her family - adding that well-wishes from her fans accompanied her all day.

The diva must undergo an operation for a problem in the inner ear that preventing her from singing properly.

She said she can not wait to get back to top form.