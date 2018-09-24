Featured Video
Celebration of Life Dinner Dance
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 12:49PM EDT
Celebration of Life Dinner Dance
Benefitting the Organ Transplant Program of the MUHC
Friday, October 12 @ 8 pm
Le Crystal - 5285 Henri-Bourassa Ouest, Saint-Laurent
Tickets: 514-843-1543, ext. 35633
Latest Montreal News
- Trudeau could refuse to sign NAFTA deal as US Congress deadline approaches
- Shriners Hospital using motion-capture technology in patient care
- A Canadian first: Concordia University renames engineering faculty for female graduate
- Families affected by tornado, flood damage in Gatineau slowly return home
- A distinctly Quebec affair: The province's election is like nowhere else in Canada