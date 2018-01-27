

One of Montreal’s most beloved figures was given a reverent goodbye on Saturday.

A funeral service for Father Emmett Johns, the founder of Dans La Rue who garnered the affectionate nickname “Pops” during his decades of working with homeless youth, was held at the St. Patrick’s Basilica.

Eulogies were given by some of the many young people whose lives were touched by Johns and music was provided by members of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

Talasia Tarkirk recalled meeting Pops for the first time after running away from a group home when she was 15. She saw a CTV report about a priest who took out a loan to buy a Winnebago, stocking it up with food and clothes to distribute to the homeless.

"He had the biggest heart of anybody I've ever known and he showed it every day, in more ways than any of us will ever do in a lifetime," she said. "He cared about everybody that came to the van. It didn't matter if you had green or purple hair, it didn't matter if you were covered in tattoos or looked like a pin cushion. He still accepted you for who you were, he saw the potential that you could be and tried to make you aware of it as well."

After the service, Annick Chevalier called Johns the man who saved her life when she was 13.

"He changed my whole life. If he wasn't there, I would have died very, very young of a drug overdose or something like that," she said. "He replaced my parents when my parents were not able to help me. Now I have a good relationship with my parents but if Pops hadn't been there, that wouldn't have happened because I would not be in this world anymore. I'm going to miss him a lot."

The service was presided over by Archbishop Christian Lepine.

Among those who attended were a number of Montreal's mayors from past and present. The current office holder, Valerie Plante, said the city is looking at a plan to rename a park in the south-central area after Johns.

"The City of Montreal wants to continue his work, making sure there are programs to support marginalized youth, often living in the streets," said Plante. "For us, it was clear we wanted to honour his memory with a special area or space. We started to talk with Dans La Rue and we wanted to make sure the process was appropriate and convenient for them."

Former mayor Denis Coderre said he came to pay tribute to a great man who he had known for years.

"For the youth, he was truly important. What he accomplished in all those years, to meet them, reach them," he said. "One of the major issues, it's a matter of outreach. You don't have to wait for them, you have to go where they are to make sure they will have some warmth, something to eat, some respect. Clearly, he saved a lot of lives."

Gerald Tremblay, another former mayor, said that while Pops is gone, the need to fulfill his lifelong mission of helping homeless youth must carry on.

"We're here because we knew Father Pops and we spent a lot of time with him in the streets," he said. "He was someone who really understood what human dignity was all about. He did everything that was financially and humanly possible to help the youth. He gave them respect, he gave them love, he gave them hope, but most of all, he gave them the means to enter society with a lot of dignity."

On Thursday and Friday, Johns’ body laid in state in the City Hall chapel.

Johns passed away on Jan. 13 at the age of 89.