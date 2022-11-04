CEGEP suspends hockey players over 'unacceptable actions' during unnamed incident

A pair of hockey skates are seen in this undated file photo. (Source: Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexels) A pair of hockey skates are seen in this undated file photo. (Source: Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexels)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon