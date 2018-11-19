

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Thousands of post-secondary students in Quebec are walking out of class this week to protest against unpaid internships.

More than 50,000 students are expected to take part in the action hitting CEGEPs and universities across the province.

CEGEP du Vieux Montreal was among the first to cancel all classes Monday after striking students formed a picket line outside the school.

Students at CEGEP St. Laurent also walked out on Monday.

The striking university and college students want the provincial government to start ensuring student interns get paid for their work, much of which is in public-sector fields.

A student organization says it is unfair to require students to complete unpaid internships as a condition of graduating. It says the current system also means they are not protected by provincial labour standards.

Walkouts are planned in Gatineau, Rimouski, Sherbrooke and Quebec City as well as Montreal. Students are planning a protest Wednesday in Montreal.