CEGEP in Quebec City suspends athletes for anti-Muslim video
CEGEP de Sainte-Foy Dynamiques
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 2:18PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 3:50PM EST
A CEGEP in Quebec City has suspended four members of its women's basketball team after a video criticizing immigrants and Muslims was shared on social media.
School spokesperson Genevieve Bastien said the players were suspended last Thursday and will return to school Tuesday.
A video circulating on Twitter shows the young women in their team dressing room making derogatory comments about immigrants. One says, "F--- Muslims, man, they're all terrorists."
CEGEP de Sainte-Foy says that after learning of the video, it forced the team to forfeit a game scheduled for last Friday.
The school released a statement Monday saying that in addition to the suspensions and the game forfeiture, the young women will be required to perform 30 hours of community service work.
The school says it found out about the video on Nov. 7, and it plans to offer a seminar to educate students about the impact of sharing content on social media.
