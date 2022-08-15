CEGEP back-to-school season marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) says it is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
The CSQ and its affiliated unions in the college network are asking Quebec to improve the working conditions of CEGEP staff to deal with a staff shortage that is beginning to affect the institutions.
The leaders of the central union and its three federations representing teachers, professionals and support staff in the college sector met with the media in Montreal on Monday to share their concerns.
The attractiveness of both the private and public sectors is causing a shortage of teachers, particularly in computer technology, industrial electronics technology, nursing and pharmacy technology.
In some colleges, several course loads have still not been distributed to teachers because there are no teachers to take them on.
In addition, union leaders point out that students coming out of the two-year pandemic with distance, hybrid or other alternative teaching methods are ill-prepared to take on what they call "the student job" and require upgrades that are an additional burden on staff.
Also, the lack of professionals, such as educational advisors or psychologists -- already glaring before the pandemic -- has worsened.
These concerns are being raised as both parties prepare to negotiate the renewal of collective agreements.
The CSQ and its federations are demanding that the government improve their members' working conditions and salaries to create real attractiveness and retention of personnel.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 15, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
British regulator 1st in world to OK Moderna's updated COVID booster
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Canada less than halfway to Afghan resettlement goal one year after Taliban takeover
A year after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Canada's resettlement efforts have lagged behind official targets and the efforts to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine. More than 17,300 Afghans have arrived in Canada since last August compared to 71,800 Ukrainians who have come to Canada in 2022 alone.
Anne Heche taken off life support, 9 days after car crash
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.
China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan
China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
Padma Lakshmi 'worried and wordless' over attack on ex-husband Salman Rushdie
Padma Lakshmi is supporting her ex-husband Salman Rushdie in his recovery. The 'Top Chef' star tweeted Sunday that she is 'relieved' Rushdie is 'pulling through after Friday's nightmare' in which he was stabbed multiple times while on stage in New York.
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
Toronto
-
Daycares have two weeks left to opt into $10 a day program. Here is where things stand
About 60 per cent of Toronto’s non-profit childcare centres have opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline but the uptake among for-profit centres has lagged behind.
-
Hamilton police arrest former camp counsellor in sexual assault investigation
Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man accused of sexual assault while working as a camp counsellor at a local college.
-
Firefighter injured battling two-alarm fire in North York
Toronto Fire Services are battling a two-alarm, residential fire in North York Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia firefighters head to Newfoundland and Labrador to battle wildfires
A group of Nova Scotians is being sent to fight wildfires burning in central Newfoundland.
-
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
-
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
London
-
London, Ont. police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash involving cyclists
Police in London are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.
-
Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted on child pornography charges arrested
A Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted for several child pornography related offences has been arrested.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Roads closed after serious collision near Palmerston, Ont.
Police have shut down roads surrounding the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Line 91 just outside Palmerston, Ont. after what they’re calling a “serious collision.”
Northern Ontario
-
Parry Sound family shares their heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
Everett Freeman, 9, went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire
CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE SOON
WATCH LIVE SOON | Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and will launch its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Calgary Flames hiring organist after Willy Joosen's passing
For the first time in decades, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is looking to hire a new organist for Flames games.
-
Search underway for missing teens in northwest Calgary
The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public after two teenage sisters failed to return to their home in the northwest neighbourhood of Sage Hill on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
University students displaced by fire in Waterloo
With only a few weeks before classes begin, multiple students have been displaced after flames ripped through a house Sunday morning. Occupants were home at the time and were alerted by a quick-thinking bylaw officer.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Roads closed after serious collision near Palmerston, Ont.
Police have shut down roads surrounding the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Line 91 just outside Palmerston, Ont. after what they’re calling a “serious collision.”
-
Former Waterloo Region family remembers nine-year-old after search comes to tragic end
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
Vancouver
-
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest expected to block Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. may block traffic Monday morning.
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
-
Strike action: B.C.'s largest public sector union to picket BC Liquor Store warehouses
A union representing tens of thousands of government workers says it will begin job action Monday.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE SOON
WATCH LIVE SOON | Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and will launch its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care.
Windsor
-
UWindsor projects aims to get kids wheelchairs faster
University of Windsor engineering students have been working with the John McGivney Children’s Centre to help improve the wheelchair seating manufacturing process.
-
'Scrap the App': border chambers ask government to end ArriveCan
A coalition of Chambers of Commerce representing border communities across the country is calling on the federal government to suspend use of the ArriveCAN app.
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Regina
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
Tennis ball sized hail reported in Barrier Lake: Environment Canada
Parts of central Saskatchewan were battered by severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of Aug 13.
Ottawa
-
Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
-
Five-kilometre section of Queensway reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 reopened to traffic between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues at approximately 12 a.m. Monday, six hours ahead of schedule after crews worked through the weekend to replace the Booth Street Bridge in Ottawa's west end.
-
Two people from Ottawa killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash
Two people from Ottawa were killed when their small plane crashed in Port Hope, Ont. this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Two dogs perish in early morning house fire
Two dogs died in an early morning house fire in Pleasant Hill on Monday.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops kick off regular season with victory over Winnipeg
The Saskatoon Hilltops season opened Sunday with the team’s home-opener against the Winnipeg Rifles at Gordie Howe Park.
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.