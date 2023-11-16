MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CDPQ investing $200 million in Swedish battery company Northvolt

    Quebec's pension fund manager is investing $200 million in Swedish company Northvolt AB which announced plans in September to build a factory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal.

    The investment by the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec will be in the form of convertible debt in the company.

    Construction of Northvolt's $7-billion plant in McMasterville and Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Que., is expected to start by the end of this year.

    It is expected to have 30 gigawatt hours of annual cell manufacturing capacity when the first phase goes into production in 2026 with the ability to later double that figure.

    The site will also include facilities for cathode active material production and battery recycling.

    Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president and head of Quebec at CDPQ, says the battery industry is a sector of high interest for the fund as it believes it will experience strong growth over the next decade.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 16, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Liberal brand weaker now than when Justin Trudeau became leader: Nanos

    It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News