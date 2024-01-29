CDPQ Infra withdraws from plans to extend REM to Longueuil

CDPQ Infra confirmed Monday it is not going ahead with plans to extend the REM line to Longueuil.

"A project on the South Shore would require mobilizing teams that are not available at this time," wrote Michelle Lamarche, the company's director of media relations, in an email to CTV News.

"In all cases, the work parameters, such as city improvement plans and the economic context, have changed over the last few years, and the studies that had been carried out would require updating."

The company in charge of the new light rail line had been studying for several years the possibility of adding an electric public transit model, the REM, in Longueuil in the axes of Taschereau Boulevard that would integrate with the other modes of transport to support the east-west commute for residents.

On Monday, CDPQ Infra said its priority now is ensuring the South Shore stretch of the existing REM is reliable for users.

"Our teams are also working actively on the other branches of the network that will be [tested] in the spring," Lamarche said, adding that the company will also analyze the mobility needs of Quebec following a Ministry of Transport report that is expected to be released in June.