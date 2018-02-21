

CTV Montreal





The borough of CDN-NDG is planning to plant dozens of new trees later this year to replace those damaged by a microburst.

Around 45 trees in the park were killed or badly damaged by the storm that hit on Aug. 22, 2017, while another 150 were damaged around the neighbourhood.

Cleaning up the damage took weeks and left much of the park bare.

At a public meeting on Tuesday attended by 60 residents, borough officials said they plan to plant trees from a variety of species including hawthorn, beech, and apple.

Oak trees from France will be planted near the Vimy memorial in the park.

"A wide range of trees including three oak trees brought over from the Vimy battle place. They were saplings in Ottawa and planted near the Vimy monument," said councillor Peter McQueen.

Planting will begin in the spring, which pleased residents such as Daryl Ross.

"I'd like it to be a place where people can be educated around gardening and maybe something for seniors, something for kids, you know. I'd like to really see some public engagement," said Ross.