MONTREAL -- Embattled Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough mayor Sue Montgomery was granted a stay of proceedings Tuesday by Superior Court Justice Mark Phillips and will remain in office for the foreseeable future.

"In the absence of a stay, Ms. Montgomery will clearly suffer serious personal and electoral disadvantage," Phillips wrote in the ruling.

The Quebec Municipal Commission had suspended the mayor for the remainder of her term after she was found guilty in June of 11 ethics violations.

These include failing to show respect and courtesy to staffers, as well as trying to suspend borough director Stéphane Plante.

The commission handed out the 120-day suspension, without pay, late Monday afternoon.

Montgomery's lawyer, Éric Oliver, told CTV News that his client was "disappointed," but "not surprised" about the decision, adding the mayor believes the commission "is not impartial in this matter."

"The last example of this abuse is that we received the decision at 12:30 p.m. today and the sanction is effective at midnight plus one minute tonight," he said. "So, she has less than 24 hours to contest the decision when other elected officials have days, and in some cases, weeks, before their sanctions become effective."

Montgomery has long challenged her guilty verdict, claiming to be under attack for trying to dismiss her director following his longstanding clash with cabinet chief Annalisa Harris.

The conflict took such proportions that Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante eventually kicked her out of her party, Projet Montréal.

The commission has argued Montgomery never admitted to any wrongdoing, including causing hardship to her fellow councillors and staffers.

In addition, it found that not only has the mayor refused to change her attitude, but she is likely to reoffend.