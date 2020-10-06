MONTREAL -- The mayor of Cote-des-Neiges-NDG is starting her own political party.

Equipe Sue Montgomery will be the eponymous name of the new faction. Montgomery, a former Montreal Gazette reporter, was first elected in the 2017 Montreal municipal election, in which she defeated incumbent Russell Copeman.

Montgomery ran on Mayor Valerie Plante's Projet Montreal slate, but tensions between Montgomery and the party have arisen over the past several years. The CDN-NDG mayor's chief of staff has been accused of harassing others and Montgomery was expelled from Projet Montreal in January. Plante went so far as to accuse Montgomery of "fabricating stories" as the rift between the two deepened earlier this year.

In a Facebook post outlining her borough's 2021 budget, Montgomery accused the City of Montreal's government of neglecting CDN-NDG, "with starkly inadquate financial transfers."