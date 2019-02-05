

CTV Montreal





For more than three decades the City of Montreal has been paying for the 1,800 residents who live in the small area off Jean-Talon Blvd. to use TMR's municipal services because they are closer to that town.

Now the residents of that neighbourhood, known as Glenmount, will have to pay out-of-pocket for those services according to a new deal approved Monday by the borough of Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace.

Under the new agreement people living in Glenmount will be able to register for classes at the TMR arena on the same day as TMR residents, but they will have to pay higher fees.

It will also cost them much more to use the TMR library and poll, and they will have to purchase an access card as well.

Residents said it could cost $300 for a family of four to use the closest library to their home, and they're not happy with that idea.

Christopher Deehy of the Glenmount Residents Association said while the area is officially part of CDN-NDG, it is isolated by train tracks.

"The neighbourhood is essentially cut off from the rest of the borough, geographically, on account of the train tracks and Jean Talon, which is a pretty scary threshold to have your children cross on a bicycle," said Deehy.

He said the residents association will soon meet to discuss the deal and what they want to do next.

CDN-NDG borough mayor Sue Montgomery said the borough was no longer will to pay the cost to give Glenmount residents access to TMR.

Last year those services cost the borough $155,000, while this year the borough was only willing to spend $45,000.

The Town of Mount Royal is expected to approve the deal on Feb. 25, and it is scheduled to come into effect on March 1.