

The Canadian Press





SAINT-BERNARD-DE-LACOLLE, Que. - Border Services reports that officers made a major beer seizure at the border crossing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec.

A spokesman for the Canada Border Services Agency said on Thursday that six pallets of undeclared crates of beer were found concealed in a truck crossing the border from New York state earlier this month.

The agency posted a photo of the seized property on Twitter, but has not disclosed further information since the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second incident involving shipments of beer in Quebec this month.

On April 5, the Longueuil police appealed to the public to help them find the thieves who left with nearly 20,000 boxes of beer, beef and Jack Link brand pepperoni.

The Longueuil police reported that the thieves seized delivery trucks from a warehouse and used them to transport the goods.