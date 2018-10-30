Featured Video
Caught on film: Dunn's employee sucker-punched by complete stranger
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 9:44AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 9:52AM EDT
Security camera video inside a Dunn's restaurant captured a vicious attack on Monday.
Scott Williams, the Director of Operations at the restaurant, was on the phone when a man walked in, scanned the restaurant, and sucker-punched him in the side of his head.
William's wife believes his phone helped break the impact of the blow, but he still suffered lacerations and wounds to his face and ear.
Police are investigating, and the restaurant is asking for the public's help in identifying the assailant.
Watch the full video above.
Latest Montreal News
- Hundreds gather in Montreal to remember victims of attack on Pittsburgh synagogue
- Montreal's Jewish community shows strength, solidarity despite rise in anti-Semitic incidents
- Quebec's Muslim community: 'Madness of men once again struck our Jewish neighbours'
- Caught on film: Dunn's employee sucker-punched by complete stranger
- 51-year-old man gunned down in East-End is city's 23rd homicide victim