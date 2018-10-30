

CTV Montreal





Security camera video inside a Dunn's restaurant captured a vicious attack on Monday.

Scott Williams, the Director of Operations at the restaurant, was on the phone when a man walked in, scanned the restaurant, and sucker-punched him in the side of his head.

William's wife believes his phone helped break the impact of the blow, but he still suffered lacerations and wounds to his face and ear.

Police are investigating, and the restaurant is asking for the public's help in identifying the assailant.

Watch the full video above.