Caufield scores in OT as Canadiens edge Caps 3-2
Cole Caufield scored 47 seconds into overtime winner as the Montreal Canadiens edged the visiting Washington Capitals 3-2 on Saturday night at the Bell Centre
Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal (2-1-1) while Dylan Strome scored a pair for Washington (1-2-1) who have only won once this season.
Montreal started the game on the front foot, getting the puck deep and establishing a strong forecheck. This led to the game’s first chance just three minutes into the game when Michael Pezzetta intercepted a pass and came streaking in but rang a shot off the post.
As the first period continued in relatively timid fashion, the biggest chance of the frame came with two minutes left. An offensive-zone turnover from Monahan immediately turned into a two-on-one for the Capitals, who were denied by the outstretched pad of Canadiens netminder Jake Allen.
Monahan would atone for his mistake just one minute later on the power play. After some slick passing, Nick Suzuki spotted him open right in front of goal and an inch-perfect feed left him with a wide-open net, giving Montreal the lead at the intermission.
As the second period began, both teams increased the pace of play, opting to break in and cycle the puck rather than relying on the forecheck. This opened the ice up and allowed Montreal’s speed to generate a second goal. After entering the zone with speed, Monahan dropped the puck in the slot for an onrushing Gallagher who doubled Montreal’s lead.
Trailing by two, the Capitals pressed further forward, committing more numbers in attack. Despite the pressure and four power-play opportunities, they could not find a way to beat Allen.
The third period was more of the same as both teams could not stay out of the box, committing four penalties in the opening nine minutes. Washington would finally find their way through with eight minutes left in regulation. Alex Ovechkin received the puck in a two-on-one down low and found Strome, cutting the lead to one.
Despite taking another penalty, the Capitals were able to continue their momentum and produced a second goal with just two minutes left in regulation. In a near identical goal to his first, Strome found himself along at the back door and made no mistake into the open net for his second of the night, sending the game to overtime.
Less than a minute into the extra frame, Caufield found himself with space on the left wing before unleashing a perfect shot at the near post, beating Darcy Keumper.
UP NEXT
Montreal visits the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, while Washington returns home to host the Toronto Maple Leafs the following evening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada has 'high degree of confidence' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza: Blair
Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
CTV News wins 8 national, 6 local RTDNA Canada awards
CTV News won eight national news and six local news awards from RTDNA Canada, the organization announced Saturday at its gala event in Toronto.
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
Canadian officials meet in Cairo, pledge $50M in humanitarian aid for Gaza
As desperately needed humanitarian aid makes its way into Gaza, Canada's federal ministers arrive in Cairo, Egypt to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Canadian trapped in Gaza says first load of aid barely helping humanitarian crisis
Mahmoud Nasser says finding a sip of water in Gaza continues to be a life and death mission for many, even though truckloads of key supplies began rolling back into the enclave on Saturday for the first time since the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war.
A Detroit synagogue president was fatally stabbed outside her home. Police don't have a motive
A Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, police said. The motive wasn't known.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Toronto
-
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
-
One person dead in Brampton house fire
One person is dead after a house fire in Brampton Saturday morning, Peel police say.
-
One person hospitalized after being stabbed in the back at Yonge-Dundas Square
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back at Yonge-Dundas Square.
Atlantic
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia ATV driver killed in highway collision with vehicle near Simms Settlement
A collision on a highway between a vehicle and an ATV has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man.
-
CBRM issues boil-water advisory for Louisbourg, N.S.
The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has issued a boil-water advisory for residents of Louisbourg, N.S., on Saturday.
London
-
OPP investigating serious assault in South Huron
OPP are investigating a serious assault that occurred Saturday morning in Exeter in South Huron.
-
'All the tubes have come out': Young boy who received organ donation is improving daily
Ella Crossett would have been celebrating her fourth birthday Saturday. Last July, the two-year old girl died after falling into her family pool. However, more than a year later, she’s still impacting people’s lives.
-
Teen motorcycle driver hospitalized with serious injuries following crash
A 16-year-old driver of a motorcycle was airlifted to a London, Ont. hospital where they remain in critical care after sustaining serious injuries after a collision Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Calgary
-
Police seek suspect in Southwood hate-motivated crime on Friday
Calgary police are looking for a man they believe committed a hate-motivated crime in Southwood Friday afternoon.
-
'Very disturbing': Glenmore Landing redevelopment plan not sitting well with residents
The proposed redevelopment of city-owned land near Glenmore Landing, for high-rise apartment buildings, is causing controversy among residents of the area.
-
NHL suspends Flames' Andersson 4 games for charging
The NHL has suspended Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay.
Kitchener
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education returned Saturday with more than 100 people in the streets in downtown Kitchener and dozens in Guelph.
-
Kitchener fire leads to evacuation of three homes
A fire in Kitchener’s Laurentian Hills neighbourhood caused around $1 million in damage Friday night, but things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn’t noticed the flames and sprang into action.
-
'It means everything': Waterloo Region MMA fighter preparing for title match
Watching him in action, you wouldn’t know mixed martial arts (MMA) isn’t Patrick Pytlik’s day job.
Vancouver
-
Court awards $1.8 million in West Vancouver real estate fraud case
A dispute between real estate development partners over a pair of planned luxury homes in West Vancouver's British Properties has resulted in more than $1.8 million in damages for civil fraud.
-
Pro- and anti-SOGI rallies held in B.C. and across the country
Dozens of police officers could be seen on street corners and in parks throughout the province on Saturday, as hundreds of people rallied for and against sexual orientation and gender identity education in B.C. schools.
-
Advocates want pedestrian safety prioritized following fatal crash in DTES
Advocates want pedestrian safety in the Downtown Eastside addressed after a car struck and killed a pedestrian this week.
Edmonton
-
Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV
Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.
-
'It touches my heart': Inclusive Halloween villages Saturday help more kids trick-or-treat
Special accessible Halloween villages popped up in Edmonton and St. Albert Saturday.
-
24-year-old semi truck driver killed while pulled over on Highway 2 near Maskwacis Saturday
A semi truck driver was killed on the shoulder of Highway 2 near Highway 611 Saturday after pulling over due to mechanical issues.
Windsor
-
Rallies for and against school board sex-ed policies return to Windsor’s riverfront
A rally and counter-protest were simultaneously hosted at Windsor’s riverfront Saturday over sexual education and LGBTQ2S+ polices at local schools.
-
A Detroit synagogue president was fatally stabbed outside her home. Police don't have a motive
A Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, police said. The motive wasn't known.
-
Serious collision claims two lives, Windsor council approves new development, and a carwash vandalized: Top Windsor stories this week
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Regina
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Cyclist dies in collision with truck in Regina
A man has died following a collision between a cyclist and a truck in Regina on Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Critical injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Greely
Ottawa paramedics say two people were injured, one of them critically, in a serious crash on Bank Street in Greely late Saturday afternoon.
-
Ottawa police warn of road closures, increased presence for demonstrations this weekend
Ottawa police say there will be an increased presence and some road closures downtown this weekend because of planned demonstrations, including another march for Palestine and a repeat of the "1 Million March for Children."
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Drivers face lengthy delays as Hwy. 417 bridge replacement disrupts traffic in Ottawa
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
Saskatoon
-
'I saw the trauma in their eyes': Sask. man trying to bring home wife and kids stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is living his worst nightmare as his wife and four children, aged 3-12, are stranded in Gaza amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Regina man's first feature film set to hit theatres across Saskatchewan
A Regina man’s first feature film is set to play in theatres across Saskatchewan.
-
Roughriders season ends with loss to Argos
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been eliminated from post-season contention thanks to a 29-26 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.