A Liberal candidate’s wildly over the top campaign video is getting some attention online.

In the video, Liberal Party of Candidate candidate for Beauce Adam Veilleux can be seen dancing to an obnoxiously catchy tune as random images and Internet memes flash.

As the music cuts with a record scratch, Veilleux addresses the camera.

“We don’t need a jingle to show you the Liberal Party of Canada is the best option on the table,” he says before touting the Liberals’ record on the economy and environment.

In September the Liberals were criticized for a shoddily translated campaign theme song and eventually promised to record a new version.

Veilleux’s opponent in Beauce, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, famously released a retro-style radio jingle in the leadup to the 2015 election.