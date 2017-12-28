

The Canadian Press





A new study on cat overpopulation in Canada says more of the pets are being sterilized to reduce unwanted litters, but there are still more cats than people willing to give them homes.

The report by the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies recommends more should be done to encourage spaying and neutering, including kittens as young as six weeks old.

The study says twice as many cats are admitted to shelters as dogs.

On the plus side the findings indicate more cats are being adopted.

Fewer cats are being euthanized and more lost cats are being reunited with their owners.

The number of cats that arrive at shelters already spayed or neutered is up, and more are being sterilized by animal care organizations.

But the report says there are still too many cats, and that won't change unless spay and neutering rates improve.

The report notes that there are an estimated 9.3 million cats in Canada.