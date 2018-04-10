

CTV Montreal





Dozens of people and their pets had to evacuate their homes in St. Jean sur Richelieu Monday evening when a fire broke out.

The fire started in a first floor apartment around 9 p.m. and emergency crews were quick to respond.

The flames were put out in a short amount of time and the damage was quite limited.

Firefighters also rescued pets from the fire and one cat was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, with firefighters giving the feline oxygen immediately outside the building.

No people were hurt by the fire or smoke.

The cause of the fire is not known.