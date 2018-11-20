Featured Video
Cars submerged as water main break closes Atwater Tunnel
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:24AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 4:45PM EST
Three cars were submerged in the Atwater Tunnel Tuesday morning as it flooded with water.
Workers from Energir, a natural gas company, broke the 60-centimetre pipe at 9:40 a.m., causing the flood and forcing the closure as about eight to 10 metres of water filled the tunnel.
"You have to avoid the area. This break is not in the tunnel, it's south of it, and it's flooding the tunnel with water," said city spokesperson Patrick Sabourin.
It's not known when the tunnel will be reopened, but it will likely be closed for the afternoon rush hour.
Mayor Valerie Plante was at the site, and asked Montrealers to stay away for now.
“It's under control, we're now closing the valve so there won't be any more water in the tunnel,” she said, adding that the water level will start to lower “slowly – but there's a lot of water… so it’s going to take a while.”
No one was injured, and there was no damage to houses, said Plante.
“We should be able in the coming hours to get back to normal – but at the same time, it will take many hours,” she said.
Montreal fire department Chief Bruno Lachance said there’s a possibility it could reopen Tuesday night, but they are taking necessary precautions first.
“We’re going to start by closing all the valves, pumping the water out, making sure that everything is secure, because there’s going to be some icy roads with the cold, so we’re going to reopen it when everything is safe,” he said.
The three cars belonged to workers doing construction near the tunnel.
“They were not in the car, they were actually working on site when the water started to rise,” said Plante.
Drinking water has not been affected.
Montreal police are directing traffic in the area. The Atwater Exit on Highway 20 is currently closed.
There are some detours in the area:
Chemins détour:— Montréal circulation (@MTL_Circulation) November 20, 2018
Pour circulation locale seulement: Par Charlevoix pour Notre-Dame ou Wellington
Pour Autoroute 15:
option 1- Rose-de-Lima/St-Antoine pour 720 Ouest
option 2- Robert-Bourassa via Bonaventure
option 3- Sherbrooke via Décarie https://t.co/ANgHgF8x1R
Latest Montreal News
- 18 people fall ill in Quebec, Ontario after E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
- Husband of victim calls for end to high-speed police chases
- Montreal examining plan to eliminate 500 parking spots on Ste. Catherine St.
- SQ officer sentenced to 8 months in jail for death of five-year-old boy
- Arson suspected in Verdun as multiple fires break out in Montreal