

CTV Montreal





Carey Price will not be participating in this year’s NHL All-Star Game.

The Montreal Canadiens made the announcement Monday, saying the star goalie would instead rest and recuperate during the All-Star Break.

"Carey has had a nagging injury for some time, and we want to make sure to have him healthy and rested for the second half of the season," said Montreal Canadiens general manager, Marc Bergevin, in a statement released by the team.

Price, 31, was selected on Jan. 2 to take part in the All-Star Game, which takes place on Jan. 26 in San Jose.

Price has taken part in the All-Star game five times in his career: 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.