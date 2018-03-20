Carey Price will return to play Wednesday
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save during first period NHL hockey action against the Buffalo Sabres in Montreal, Saturday, November 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 8:38PM EDT
Now that he is fully recovered from his concussion, Carey Price will hit the ice on Wednesday.
The Montreal Canadiens' number one goaltender will defend the team's nets against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
According to the Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, Price insisted on returning to the game as quickly as possible.
Carey Price has been sidelined since February 20th.