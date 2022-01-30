Advertisement
Carey Price to speak publicly after extended absence
Published Sunday, January 30, 2022 2:23PM EST Last Updated Sunday, January 30, 2022 2:38PM EST
Share:
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price is scheduled to speak after an extended absence from the spotlight.
The Habs no. 1 shot stopper has not played a game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final July 7.
Price entered the NHL's residential treatment facility in October to treat an ongoing "substance use" issue.
He has also been recovering from knee surgery that he underwent during the off-season.
-- more to come.
RELATED IMAGES