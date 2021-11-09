MONTREAL -- Habs goalie Carey Price said he entered a residential treatment facility last month to treat an ongoing "substance use" issue after letting himself "get to a very dark place."

"Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family," Price said in a post on his Instagram page Tuesday.

"Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do."

Price also reunited with his fellow teammates Tuesday after voluntarily entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Oct. 7.

He said in his post that he is working on "years" of neglecting his mental health and that addressing it now means a timeline for his return to the ice will remain uncertain.

The 34-year-old met with Canadiens doctors on Sunday to see if he should resume the rehab program and on Tuesday, Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Price's return will take place in four stages.

"I appreciate all of the overwhelming support and well wishes. I please ask that the media and our hockey community continue to respect our privacy at this time. Your support and respect of this so far has been a critical piece to my recovery," reads Price's Instagram post.

After taking a step back from hockey, Price was praised by athletes and commentators alike for having the courage to speak up about the importance of putting one's own mental well-being ahead of the team.