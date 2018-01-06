

The Canadian Press





Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was the only one missing during training on Saturday, as the team returned to work after a day off.

Price was temporarily replaced in the net by a complex construction of leg warmers, mittens, and a shield attached to the frame. The goalie called in by the Habs to replace, Bryce Luker, finally jumped on the ice after arriving to practice 15 minutes late.

The Canadiens ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday. Price shone in this match with 44 saves before the shootout.

The Habs now have a rendez-vous with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday before they can enjoy a five-day break.

The Canucks are scheduled to play in Toronto on Saturday night before heading to Montreal. They have only one win in their last seven games (1-5-1)