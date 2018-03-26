Cardinals beat Blue Jays 5-3 at Olympic Stadium
Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 10:35PM EDT
Max Schrock tripled in a three-run eighth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in pre-season baseball on Monday.
A crowd of 25,335 turned out at Olympic Stadium for the first of a two-game set to close out the pre-season, with the second meeting set for Tuesday night.
Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman faced twelve batters through four innings but conceded two runs in 2/3 of an inning in the fifth. Marcell Ozuna led off with a home run to left centre and Jose Martinez followed with a single. Pinch runner Randy Arozorena scored on Jedd Gyorko's two-out single off reliever Danny Barnes.
Toronto tied it 2-2 off Mike Mayers in the seventh when Kendrys Morales walked and then scored on Teoscar Hernandez's triple to centre. Hernandez scored on a Danny Espinosa single.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., son of the former Montreal Expos star, had the crowd on their feet when he came up with two out, but he flied out to left.
Yairo Munoz singled off Seung-hwan Oh and scored on Patrick Wisdom's double to open the eighth. Francisco Pena brought in Wisdom and scored on Schrock's triple to centre.
