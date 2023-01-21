Cardinal Ouellet has 'nothing to hide' and denies sexual misconduct allegations
Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies allegations of sexual misconduct made against him in a 2020 complaint by a second woman who accused him of wrongdoing against her.
A Vatican investigation was conducted in the wake of the second complaint against the former Quebec archbishop, but Pope Francis decided "not to retain the accusation made," as he found "no reason to take the incrimination against Cardinal Ouellet into further consideration."
In a written statement to the media on Saturday, Cardinal Ouellet confirmed that he has participated in the Vatican investigation, maintaining that he has "nothing to hide" and has acted "transparently" in the process.
According to reports, the complaint was eventually dismissed, "in part because the complainant chose not to meet with those responsible for the investigation after she filed her complaint."
The cardinal "denies having committed any reprehensible behaviour towards this woman" and said that no civil or criminal complaint had been filed against him.
The existence of this second complaint was revealed this week by the French Catholic weekly Golias Hebdo, which obtained a copy of a letter dated June 23, 2021 in which the current Archbishop of Quebec, Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, informed the complainant that her allegations would not be pursued.
Golias Hebdo did not reveal the name of the woman concerned.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 21, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ottawa announces $2.8-billion settlement of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government says it's come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by members of a British Columbia Indigenous band who attended residential schools as day scholars.
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
As health funding deal nears, N.B. premier not expecting feds to offer 'full amount' of provinces' transfer ask
The premier of New Brunswick says it’s “exciting” and “encouraging” the federal government and the provinces are getting closer to a long-term health-care funding deal, but that he's doubtful the premiers will receive the full amount they're asking for.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
Trek of a lifetime: Montreal woman sets new record after reaching South Pole on skis
Not only did Montrealer Caroline Cote make it to the South Pole on her own, she did it faster than any woman on skis before her, shattering the previous record by five days.
Quebec historian obtains photos of salvage operation for Empress of Ireland shipwreck
The two photos that popped up for sale on eBay appeared at first glance to be nothing more than a piece of Quebec maritime nostalgia: men on a wharf in the early 20th century, with a caption reading simply "lighthouse, Gaspe 1910," but historian David Saint-Pierre, who was sent the link by a friend, immediately knew they were something more.
W5: The Informant | How avocado became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Toronto
-
Public transit users concerned proposed TTC service cuts will increase safety risks
Public transit users are speaking out against proposed Toronto Transit Commission service cuts that they say could further put riders' safety at risk at a time when violent incidents on subways and streetcars are on the rise.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
-
Toronto businesses ask for accountability from Metrolinx on Ontario Line subway
Businesses across Toronto that will be impacted by the construction of the Ontario Line subway are asking Metrolinx for transparency and accountability over the course of the project,
Atlantic
-
Friday snow reports and storm set to arrive Monday for the Maritimes
As of Saturday morning, widespread snow totals of 10 to 25 cm have been reported in Nova Scotia from our latest weather system. Now we're turning our attention to a storm system that will travel from Cape Cod across Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Newfoundland's ambulance strike already affecting patients as winter storm bears down
A paramedic in central Newfoundland says patients are already waiting longer for care after ambulance workers in parts of the province walked off the job Friday.
-
Rural N.S. residents want solutions to frequent temporary emergency room closures
Residents of Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County are calling attention to the issue of frequent, temporary emergency department closures in the area.
London
-
Mayor of St. Thomas drives home the message that a new transit link could benefit both the Railway City and the Forest City
St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston says London, St. Thomas and large businesses in the area would benefit from a transit service that would join the two communities.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
-
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
Northern Ontario
-
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
-
Fatal pedestrian collision closes part of Hwy. 17 west of Bruce Mines
Highway 17 is closed Saturday as a result of a fatal pedestrian collision on Friday, west of Bruce Mines.
-
W5: The Informant
W5: The Informant | How avocado became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
Calgary
-
Medicine Hat swears in new police chief
Medicine Hat's new police chief was sworn in Friday.
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
-
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
Kitchener
-
Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
-
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.
-
Air Canada customer tracks lost luggage to Etobicoke storage facility but can’t remove it
A Cambridge couple is sharing their lost luggage nightmare.
Vancouver
-
This B.C. RCMP detachment now has an 'exchange zone' for people meeting internet strangers
Mounties in Coquitlam say they have created a "buy and sell exchange zone" outside their main detachment to provide a safe place for people to complete transactions that began online.
-
Countless acts of kindness allow parents with terminal cancer to attend Sooke woman's wedding
When Shannon Alce said yes to Clayton Taylor's proposal, she never could have imagined how challenging it would be to say "I do."
-
More parents speak out after former Vancouver school principal accused of fraud
Back in 2014, concerned parents from John Norquay Elementary contacted CTV News claiming their fundraising dollars seemed to not be going back into the school. The school board found no evidence of fraud in that case.
Edmonton
-
Special Sobeys till slows down the checkout experience
A Sobeys in northeast Edmonton has a checkout lane that is backing up with customers on purpose.
-
'It's really going to change BMX': St. Albert to get new BMX training facility
The existing BMX track in St. Albert is getting an upgrade, in part thanks to a grant from the provincial government.
-
Surging Oilers look to add to Canucks' struggles
Connor McDavid continues his march toward the century mark as the visiting Edmonton Oilers look to win their sixth straight game when they visit the Vancouver Canucks in a Pacific Division clash on Saturday.
Windsor
-
No injuries in Erie Street fire, cause remains undetermined
A fire at an Erie Street restaurant Friday morning has caused an estimated $450,000 in damages, officials say.
-
Point Pelee reopens Saturday
Visitors can return to Point Pelee National Park after its gates reopened to the public Saturday morning.
-
Humane society rescues peacock found in Lakeshore
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society rescues thousands of animals each year — and on Friday, and unusual stray made its way to the shelter.
Regina
-
Star Wars on the prairies; Life-sized TIE Fighter replica pops up in Sask. town
A central Saskatchewan town was turning heads thanks to a life-sized display from the popular Star Wars film series.
-
SaskTel instructed to keep email addresses free of charge: minister
After proposing a new charge for customers with SaskTel email accounts, the crown corporation has been told to reverse course by the provincial government.
-
Regina dog park users voicing frustration after city removes waste bag supply
Users of a public dog park in Regina are voicing their frustration after the city suspended its supply of waste bags at the park, leading to an increase of feces being left on the ground.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man killed in head-on crash in Algonquin Provincial Park
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa man is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 60 in Algonquin Provincial Park.
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser struck on Highway 401 near Kingston
An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash on Highway 401.
-
Ottawa man's truck stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during Senators game
An Ottawa man says his vehicle was stolen right out of the Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during a Senators game on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Choiceland youth sentenced for 'brutal' murder of his mother
A 14-year-old boy who killed his pregnant mother was sentenced to six years and eight months at a Nipawin courthouse on Friday.
-
Court of Appeal for Sask. decides child should not be vaccinated against their will
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has thrown out a ruling that would see a 13-year-old receive the COVID-19 vaccine, despite not wanting to get it.
-
Former PPC candidate found guilty of violating public health order during COVID-19 lockdown
A Saskatchewan Provincial Court judge has found former PPC candidate Mark Friesen guilty of violating public health orders (PHO).